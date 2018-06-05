App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jos Buttler credits IPL for success on Test recall

Jos Buttler has credited IPL for his success with the bat in the Test series against Pakistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

England's Jos Buttler has attributed his success on Test recall to a stint in the Indian Premier League, saying the confidence gained from there aided his uncomplicated approach and resulted in runs in the Test series against Pakistan. Buttler, who followed his 67 in the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's with an unbeaten 80 in Leeds, was a surprise selection for the series, having not made a first-class century since January 2014.

"Those couple of weeks in the IPL gave me huge amounts of confidence," Buttler said.

"To be in those pressure situations in India, playing in front of crowds, the pressure of being an overseas player. That showed me a lot about where I was at and where I can get to, so that gave me a lot of confidence.

"For me, not trying to worry about the colour of the ball definitely helps. Having put in good performances elsewhere and not putting as much pressure on myself," he added.

related news

With 20 Tests under his belt, the 27-year-old believes he is in a better place mentally to cope with the demands of five-day cricket.

"Now my mentality is quite similar to my first few Tests. I'm not worrying about external factors. I'm just trying to play the game and trusting myself.

"In T20s there's generally another game soon after, so you know you've got another opportunity coming up. You probably just move on if you fail. But in Test cricket, if you get out early, you have a long time to think about it," Buttler said.

Being dropped from the squad, he felt, was a blessing in disguise.

"I started to think too much about how to not get out, as opposed to how to score runs. I got in a really bad rut that I just couldn't get out of. The only real way to get out of it was to be dropped. And actually, being dropped released a lot of pressure.

"It wasn't very long after that that I made an ODI hundred in Dubai, which was a turnaround for me after a long and hard six months," he signed off.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #cricket #England vs Pakistan #IPL 2018 #Jos Buttler

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.