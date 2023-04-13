JioCinema viewership reaches 2.2 crores during CSK run-chase against Rajasthan Royals

JioCinema, continuing its record-breaking viewership since the commencement of TATA IPL 2023, clocked 2.2 crore concurrent views during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

The highest-ever concurrent viewership was witnessed when CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes.

According to the company press release, JioCinema’s free streaming of the IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has bagged over 550 crore views so far. The official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL 2023 had made a blockbuster debut in the opening weekend. The number of video viewers for the first weekend on JioCinema eclipsed what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital. The numbers were also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The previous high was 1.86 crore on Disney Hotstar in 2019

Moneycontrol News