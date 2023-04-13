JioCinema viewership reaches 2.2 crores during CSK run-chase against Rajasthan Royals

During the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals TATA IPL 2023 match JioCinema clocked 2.2 crore, the highest-ever concurrent viewership.

JioCinema, continuing its record-breaking viewership since the commencement of TATA IPL 2023, clocked 2.2 crore concurrent views during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

The highest-ever concurrent viewership was witnessed when CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes.

According to the company press release, JioCinema’s free streaming of the IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has bagged over 550 crore views so far. The official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL 2023 had made a blockbuster debut in the opening weekend. The number of video viewers for the first weekend on JioCinema eclipsed what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital. The numbers were also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The previous high was 1.86 crore on Disney Hotstar in 2019

Additionally, JioCinema has registered highest ever number for any apps installed. The IPL on JioCinema is delivered on digital screens in 12 languages, including Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and more.

More than 20 top brands have partnered with JioCinema for their digital streaming of TATA IPL 2023, including (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, including others.