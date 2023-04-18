 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JioCinema breaks its own record, CSK-RCB match's viewership touches 2.4 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

During the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore TATA IPL 2023 match, JioCinema clocked 2.4 crore, the highest-ever concurrent viewership.

JioCinema has broken its own record of the highest viewership for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 during the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match. The last over of the second innings saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touch 2.4 crore.

The 2.4 crore mark was crossed in the penultimate over of the thrilling match, which saw the MS Dhoni-led CSK team defeat Faf du Plessis-led RCB by 8 runs on April 17.

"The last over of the second innings of the match saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touching 2.4 crore. JioCinema has been free streaming IPL matches for all viewers," the streaming platform said in a press filing.

