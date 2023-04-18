JioCinema breaks its own record, CSK-RCB match's viewership touches 2.4 crore

During the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore TATA IPL 2023 match, JioCinema clocked 2.4 crore, the highest-ever concurrent viewership.

JioCinema has broken its own record of the highest viewership for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 during the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match. The last over of the second innings saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touch 2.4 crore.

The 2.4 crore mark was crossed in the penultimate over of the thrilling match, which saw the MS Dhoni-led CSK team defeat Faf du Plessis-led RCB by 8 runs on April 17.

"The last over of the second innings of the match saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touching 2.4 crore. JioCinema has been free streaming IPL matches for all viewers," the streaming platform said in a press filing.

JioCinema has been drawing large numbers of viewers by offering free streaming of the elite cricket league on its platform. "JioCinema broke all previous records as the concurrent viewership on April 12 as the peak concurrency touched 2.2 crore when Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes against Rajasthan Royals," the company added.

Not only has JioCinema garnered millions of new viewers and record-breaking views, the app also has now been installed for a record number.

The highest viewership recorded on Disney+ Hotstar was 1.86 crore, which was during the final match of the 2019 season played between CSK and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

