Jhye Richardson ruled out of IPL 2023

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Richardson was supposed to link up with record IPL champions Mumbai Indians for the season beginning March 31.

Jhye Richardson (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL after undergoing a surgery for hamstring issues.

Richardson was supposed to link up with record IPL champions Mumbai Indians for the season beginning March 31. He was earlier ruled out of the three ODIs against India beginning March 17.

He underwent surgery after the recurrence of his hamstring injury last week.

"Injuries are a big part of cricket, that's a fact," Richardson tweeted. "Frustrating? Absolutely.