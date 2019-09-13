Jasprit Bumrah reveals the secret behind his calm on-field demeanour

A smiling Jasprit Bumrah consoling his Mumbai Indians teammate Quinton de Kock after the penultimate over in the IPL 2019 final is an image which no fan watching that game would forget easily.

The context, what could have been 13 runs required off the final over was reduced to just nine due to a costly error by the wicket-keeper de Kock who let the ball escape to the boundary.

Considering the high-pressure situation and how Bumrah had bowled so far, giving away just five runs and taking a wicket off the first five balls of the 19th over, anyone would forgive the bowler for lashing out at the keeper for that expensive error. However, Bumrah’s gesture of putting an arm around de Kock and ensuring the keeper isn’t mulling over that error going into the final over showed a maturity very few players can boast of.

Speaking at an event organised by Royal Stag, where he was unveiled as the brand’s latest ambassador, the pacer revealed the secret behind his calm demeanour. “Sometimes we do get angry. You try to control the controllables... I’ve realized that if you get angry and show unnecessary emotion it doesn’t really help.” said Bumrah.

“So during that time I try to stay calm. I tell myself that you’re playing International cricket, you’re playing at the highest level which you’ve always wanted to do so why are you getting frustrated. Very few people in the world get this opportunity. So I just try to control it, I feel grateful, I feel happy that I’m playing at the highest level. Small frustrations here and there will happen but just be happy to get the opportunity that I’ve got.”

Bumrah also spoke about his love for Test cricket where he has been breaking records for India. During India’s tour of West Indies the pacer became the fastest Indian to scalp 50 Test wickets and also just the third Indian to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

“For me, Test cricket was very important and I always wanted to play Test cricket and didn't want to be a cricketer who has played just T20s and ODIs and then goes away.” said the pacer.

“I gave a lot of importance to Test cricket. As a domestic player I also played a lot of Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket. I always wanted to make a mark in Test cricket. I had a feeling that if I’ve done well in first-class cricket then I’ll definitely make a mark in Test cricket.