App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jasprit Bumrah reminisces about the time he had just one pair of shoes

"I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirt. I used to wash them every day and use it again and again." said the world's no. 1 ranked ODI bowler.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a video tweeted by his IPL team, Mumbai Indians, India's premier pacer Jasprit Burmah speaks about his journey from a having just one pair of shoes and T-shirts to making it onto the big stage. Along with his mother Daljit Bumrah, the 25-year-old pacer recalls his days of struggle and how he worked his way to being the world's no. 1 ODI bowler.

Burmah, who is currently sidelined with a stress fracture on his lower back, lost his father at the age of five and had to endure a tough times after that.

"When he was five-year-old, I lost my husband," recalled Daljit.

Close

The India cricketer then joined in saying: "After that we couldn't afford anything. I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirt. I used to wash them every day and use it again and again.

related news

"So, as a child you know you hear stories that sometimes these things happen that some people come and watch you and you get picked up like this. But it actually happened," he added.


The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #cricket

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.