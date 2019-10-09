Jasprit Bumrah reminisces about the time he had just one pair of shoes

"I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirt. I used to wash them every day and use it again and again." said the world's no. 1 ranked ODI bowler.
In a video tweeted by his IPL team, Mumbai Indians, India's premier pacer Jasprit Burmah speaks about his journey from a having just one pair of shoes and T-shirts to making it onto the big stage. Along with his mother Daljit Bumrah, the 25-year-old pacer recalls his days of struggle and how he worked his way to being the world's no. 1 ODI bowler.
Burmah, who is currently sidelined with a stress fracture on his lower back, lost his father at the age of five and had to endure a tough times after that.
"When he was five-year-old, I lost my husband," recalled Daljit.
The India cricketer then joined in saying: "After that we couldn't afford anything. I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirt. I used to wash them every day and use it again and again.
“Talent can come from anywhere and reach the pinnacle of success.”
