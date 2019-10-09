Jasprit Bumrah reminisces about the time he had just one pair of shoes

In a video tweeted by his IPL team, Mumbai Indians, India's premier pacer Jasprit Burmah speaks about his journey from a having just one pair of shoes and T-shirts to making it onto the big stage. Along with his mother Daljit Bumrah, the 25-year-old pacer recalls his days of struggle and how he worked his way to being the world's no. 1 ODI bowler.

Burmah, who is currently sidelined with a stress fracture on his lower back, lost his father at the age of five and had to endure a tough times after that.

"When he was five-year-old, I lost my husband," recalled Daljit.

The India cricketer then joined in saying: "After that we couldn't afford anything. I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirt. I used to wash them every day and use it again and again.



“Talent can come from anywhere and reach the pinnacle of success.”



"So, as a child you know you hear stories that sometimes these things happen that some people come and watch you and you get picked up like this. But it actually happened," he added.