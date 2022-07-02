Jasprit Bumrah breaks world record, scores most runs of an over in Test cricket

Indian tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah on July 2 registered a world record, as he scored the highest amount of runs of an over in Test cricket during the team's bout against England at the Edgbaston stadium in the UK's Birmingham.

With Bumrah, a number-10 batter on the strike, England's top pacer Stuart Broad ended up conceding 35 runs of his over.

Of these 35 runs, Bumrah scored 29 with the bat, whereas, six runs came in the form of extras.

The previous record for scoring most runs in an over in Test cricket was held by West Indies legend Brian Lara, who had bagged 28 runs off an over bowled by South African spinner Robin Pieterson in 2003.

The first ball of Broad's over was smashed for a four. The second went for five wides, which led to the delivery being repeated. This was followed by a no-ball which was hit for a six. The next three deliveries were sent to the boundary for a four each. On the fifth bowl, Bumrah struck a six, before ending the over with a single.

Lara's record being broken by Bumrah comes as a surprise as the latter is little known for his big-hitting skills. Before today's inning, he averaged at only 6.21 in Test cricket, with his highest score being 34.

Broad, who was at the receiving end of Bumrah's fury with the bat, was also the bowler against whom former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh had smashed 6 sixes of an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, India ended up posting 416 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Test match against England. This came after the top order failed to leave a mark, with the top four batters - Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuman Vihari and Virat Kohli being dismissed for 17, 13, 20 and 11 runs, respectively.

However, the lower-middle order came to the rescue, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scoring a 111-ball 146, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashing 104 off 193 balls.

In response, the English side were down to 16/1 by the end of the first session on Day 2 of the Test match. Incidentally, the first wicket of the English side, Alex Lees, was picked by Bumrah with a fuller delivery that penetrated through his defences and took the stumps off.