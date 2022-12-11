 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

Ishan Kishan double century: A compelling argument for an Indian cricket team refresh

R. Kaushik
Dec 11, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Ishan Kishan’s ferocious 210 off a mere 131 deliveries, is the world's fastest double century in the 50-over format. He is only the fourth Indian to score over 200 runs in an ODI.

Ishan Kishan had played for India only 30 times before the double-ton against Bangladesh on December 10, 2022. (Image via Twitter/@IshanKishan51)

From the embers of the misery of one player rises the road to superstardom of another. If you aren’t convinced, just ask Ishan Kishan.

In Bangladesh more for the experience and the ride, the pint-sized left-hander was unexpectedly thrust into the forefront when skipper Rohit Sharma was forced to miss Saturday’s final One-Day International against the hosts with a badly injured thumb. Ishan Kishan , 24, grabbed his opportunity with both hands in a telling demonstration of the mayhem he can unleash when he marries his unfettered ball-bashing with prudence and a judiciousness that hasn’t always been his natural ally.

In becoming only the fourth Indian batsman to post a double-hundred in 50-over internationals, the young man from Jharkhand has ventured where few before him have. In doing so in fewer deliveries than any player, male or female, in the world means it will be difficult to continue to overlook his credentials, especially when India are struggling to match talk with deeds, when the desire to be intrepid and fearless keeps smashing into a roadblock of past reputation and misplaced hope.

Kishan’s ferocious 210, off a mere 131 deliveries, is the ultimate reminder of the power of belief and self-confidence. For a while now, the former Under-19 star has threatened to make good on the promise and potential that singled him out for greater things, but often, he has been his worst enemy. In some ways, he is the classic example of trying too hard – and such a thing does exist, in case one is wondering. Despite possessing all the shots in the book and many outside of it, he seemed like a young man in a hurry, sacrificing balance and shape for power and trying to smash the ball when even caressing it in the gaps would also produce the same four runs.

Now, with this monumental effort, Kishan has learnt first-hand that there is another way to skin the cat, too. In some ways, he was fortunate that Bangladesh’s bowlers fed his strengths, giving him too much width early on that allowed him to free his arms and put them away with disdain. But the really good ones are those that make their own luck, and having got off to a start, Kishan kept teeing off with a regularity that shocked teammates, coaching staff and rivals alike.

Unlike the touch artists who twirl their wrists this way and that and coax rather than batter the ball, Kishan has no time for aesthetics. He is an unapologetic bruiser, packing quite a punch for such a small man, and has a penchant for taking the aerial route, especially on the on-side, against pacers and spinners alike. His signature stroke is the crunch through and behind point at the first hint of width, a stroke he unleashed very early in his innings against Ebadot Hossain. The shot of the day – and of an innings full of those bordering on the breath-taking – was an inside-out cover drive against the off-spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz after nonchalantly moving in his crease and making enough room to free his arms.