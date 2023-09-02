Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan does everything right to cement his ODI place

Ishan Kishan

Having been given the nod in the ODIs following the forced absence of first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul for the first leg of the Asia Cup and the long absence of Rishabh Pant, the 25-year-old left-hander from Jharkhand, Ishan Kishan has done everything right to cement his place in the playing 11. At least for now.

By scoring his seventh ODI fifty in a fledgling career of 18 matches and 17 innings (he also has one hundred, that too a double hundred), Kishan has also consolidated his chances as the second wicketkeeper-batsman for the upcoming World Cup considering Rahul passes the fitness tests and is the first choice as said by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar recently.

Former chief selector and wicketkeeper, Kiran More, told Moneycontrol on Saturday evening after watching Kishan’s brilliant innings: “He will definitely be there in the World Cup squad. No doubt about it. He will be part of the 15-member squad. He has been doing well. He is in good form. You always need two wicketkeepers in the squad because of the concussion issues. Rahul is there. And, Ishan also. He is a good back-up. Both KL and Ishan can play. It’s a good headache for the coach. Ishan is a quality batsman too, and a left-hander. You need a left-hander in the team. It will be very good with (Ravindra) Jadeja and Kishan batting left-handed, and then you have Tilak Varma. Ishan will certainly be a part of the World Cup team, 100 percent along with one more wicketkeeper.”

Playing his first international innings against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2, Kishan did not show any signs of nervousness after walking in at No. 5 with India’s total on 48 for three in the 10th over. It soon became 66 for four when Kishan was joined by his T20I skipper and former Mumbai Indians team-mate, Hardik Pandya.

When Kishan eventually departed for an 81-ball 82 to a loose shot against Haris Rauf in the 28th over, Kishan and Pandya had taken India to a position of strength on a Pallekele pitch that was not too easy to bat on with the odd ball keeping low. Kishan shared 138 for the fifth wicket with Pandya in India’s eventual total of 266 all out, all 10 wickets falling to the three Pakistan pacers. Nevertheless, it was a brilliant knock under pressure from Kishan.

Kishan curbed his attacking instincts initially and played according to the situation. That did not mean he let go of the loose deliveries. He may have got a majority of his runs against the spinners but that was the order of the game as the Pakistan newball bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were through with their opening spells and Haris Rauf was in for his initial spell.

Rauf bowled a loosener early on, a short ball that Kishan deposited over third man for a six. He also received two full tosses from leg-spinner Shadab Khan that were promptly despatched for fours. These three shots let him settle down and play a responsible knock, setting the momentum to play the rescue act along with Pandya. His liking for spinners was evident from the fact that he scored 62 of his 82 runs against the trio of left-armer Md Nawaz (29 runs), Shadab (25) and off-break bowler Agha Salman (8). He rarely faced Afridi and Shah while being cautious in Rauf’s initial spell.

Perhaps Pakistan lost the plot by not continuing with Afridi and Shah to dig deep into the Indian middle-order. Instead, they were preserved for later and spin was introduced by their skipper Babar Azam. Kishan only capitalised on what was thrown at him and maintained a steady scoring rate.

In his 17 ODIs prior to Saturday’s match, Kishan scored at 107.43 and kept it at more than one run a ball against Pakistan to have a career strike rate of 106.74 after scoring the highest score by a designated Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in an ODI against Pakistan in 11 years (MS Dhoni being the last one in 2012 when he scored 113* in Chennai) and also his fourth consecutive ODI fifty following his three-in-three in the West Indies recently.

A second ODI century was his for the taking but he had to blame himself for the tame dismissal, pulling Rauf to mid-on. The second youngest double centurion in ODIs (Kishan scored 210 against Bangladesh last December) after Shubman Gill, Kishan adapted well in the middle order after scoring a majority of his ODI runs as an opener. He has answered well to the Indian think-tank’s requirement of batsmen flexible with batting order, having scored three fifties as an opener besides the double century, two fifties at No. 3, one half-century at No. 4 and the one at No. 5 on Saturday.