Is IPL turning out to be a spoke in the wheel for the Indian cricket team's brand value?

After the IPL title sponsorship and the official sponsor rights of national cricket teams, once again a new-age company has grabbed the opportunity of an association with Indian cricket. MPL Sports Apparel and Accessories, an arm of Mobile Premier League, an e-sports and gaming platform, is set to take over from Nike as the kit sponsor of Team India.

The tenure of the deal is for three years and the company is reportedly shelling out Rs 66 lakh per game – quite a fall from the Rs 88 lakh given by the American brand.

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic is being felt even by the BCCI, and like the IPL title sponsorship bids, not a single big entity was willing to match the amount sought by the cricket board.

But why did the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) get a lacklustre response at a time the IPL teams signed deals left, right and centre?

Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Mogae Media, feels the popular T20 tournament is going to pull in majority of the brands and the Indian cricket team's lure for them is expected to wane.

"Return on investment is directly proportional to viewership. If the viewership for Test matches is on the decline, then brands won’t invest. For a sponsor, IPL gives it very high mileage in a very short period of time and gets the benefits of volume and value. Also, the broadcast timings of matches for tours in countries like Australia are not conducive for Indian brands," he told Moneycontrol.

He added that IPL will eventually generate 70-80 percent of revenues for the BCCI and the recent MPL deal shows that an association with the Indian cricket team fetches more value for a new company.

"When Sahara was the sponsor, people in the hinterland used to identify the company with the cricket team. The sponsorship of the Indian cricket team gives a company bragging rights," he said.

Saurabh Uboweja, Managing Partner, BOD Consulting, however, feels that the traditional big companies will be back in the fray for the sponsorship deals after two or three years.

"Most traditional companies are in a transformative phase but doesn't necessarily mean degrowth. They are looking to consolidate a lot of their offerings and restructuring their operations after COVID-19. They have reduced their budgetary allocation for marketing activities for this year. Once they are clear about their long-term strategies, they will once again pump money into their marketing initiatives. The new-age companies like MPL, which are now flush with funds, are well suited to spend at this stage. But the one key determining factor for these opportunities is the target audience and MPL's investment makes sense," he told Moneycontrol.

NO OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Despite news of MPL bagging the rights finding its way to the media, BCCI is yet to release an official statement amid reports of certain companies expressing their objections to the deal.

However, an industry source brushed aside the reports, stating that the eligibility criteria remain open to the BCCI's discretion according to the original ITT floated in August.

"There appears to be the impression that the deal is being signed with MPL, the gaming aggregator, whereas the actual partner in question is a company called MPL Sports," he said.