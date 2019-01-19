Is an ODI comeback on cards for Cheteshwar Pujara?

His exploits in Test cricket not withstanding, Cheteshwar Pujara has played a mere five ODIs and scored 51 runs.

In his recent free wheeling chat with cricketnext , Pujara has expressed his desire to play more white-ball cricket for the Men-in-Blue.

When the interviewer, Gaurav Kalra, categorically asked Pujara that if he hoped to play One Day cricket for India again, the answer was an emphatic "Yes".

But does his batting performance in the recently concluded Test series against Australia throw open a window of opportunity for an ODI comeback?

Answering a question about his future in the shorter form of the game Pujara said, "If you look at my List A cricket, the way I have batted the number of runs that I have scored is very good and when I played white ball cricket for Yorkshire last season, I scored many runs, I think I had a hundred and three fifties in about four innings which shows I can play white ball cricket,"

Pujara talking about ODI cricket should be a promising thing for Indian cricket, especially in a World Cup year, as the Indian team prepares itself to recapture the crown of the World Champions which they surrendered to Australia in Australia in 2015.

The team with its 2-1 series win against Australia looks settled, but there are a few spots which are still up for grab, one of them being the crucial No.4 slot.

Speaking about the position after the ODI series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, "...the middle order we saw in Adelaide is pretty much the most balanced if you look at it. The number four position, again, has been a sort of an area which we want solidified. "

While India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma, has backed MS Dhoni to bat at No. 4, Kohli certainly has some other ideas. For the Indian skipper, Dhoni is best suited to bat at No.5. One can assume Kohli has the names of a few players in his mind who he would like to see bat at the said position.

"But because of the combinations we want to play, sometimes you have to make those changes. Anyone who bats four will have to take the responsibility for the World Cup, whoever it might be. The person will have to take the responsibility at number four, " said Kohli.

It is true that Pujara last donned the blue jersey for India way back in 2014, with his ODI numbers that are too small to be commented upon. But there is no denying that solidity is exactly what Pujara brings to the table with his skills, with his List-A figures being quite impressive.

In 185 List A matches, Pujara has piled 4445 runs at an average of 54.20 with the best being 158*.

If Pujara is in fact the answer to India's No.4 query, then he should be tried in India's ODI assignment after their the New Zealand tour.

India play a five-match bilateral series against Australia staring February 24 at home.

Familiar conditions and the sight of an opposition that he has tormented in recent past should ease his comeback in the ODIs.