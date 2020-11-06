IPL SRH vs RCB Match Preview: Kohli-led RCB's sternest test against comeback masters SRH

Ahead of the high-profile Eliminator contest, there are 5 reasons that RCB captain Virat Kohli will be wary of his counter-part David Warner from SRH. (Image: IPL/BCCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore once more in the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tonight which is going to be a do or die game for both teams.

Incidentally, they started their IPL 2020 campaign against each other and also faced each other in their penultimate league games. That game already was the rehearsal of a do or die match for SRH as a loss could have knocked them out from the tournament.

However, SRH not only survived but are thriving and now starts as favourite against RCB who are on a losing streak. “Every game is a final for us and I’d like to keep contributing to the cause of the team,” said West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder whose late entry in the SRH squad has transformed the balance of the playing XI.

Desperation starts from the toss for RCB

In more than one ways, pressure to win and desperation of not to lose is more on RCB than on SRH. For Kohli’s team the desperation starts from RCB, the toss as winning that can only allow them to bat second because they have failed to defend in the last 4 matches.

Moreover, in venues like Abu Dhabi where sides batting second have won the last eight night games, toss becomes even more crucial.

Opening advantages with SRH

After the completion of 14 matches in the league stage, the RCB openers have a scoring rate of 7.2 runs per over which is the lowest among all teams notwithstanding Devdutt Padikkal’s terrific season at the top.

Despite frequent changes at the top because of form and fitness of key players, SRH has still managed to be the best side as far as the powerplay overs are concerned. SRH’s scoring rate of nearly 9 is outstanding and they have lost the least number of wickets (9) in this phase.

The middle-order blues are almost similar for both the teams so there is not much to separate here. However, the middle order muddle is troubling RCB more in the death overs as they have scored just 115 runs and lost 16 wickets at the death in the last four games

The Kohli factor

Kohli is in his 8th season as captain of RCB and in the last three occasions, RCB has got the wooden spoon on two occasions. It will be all over for his team if they lose tonight.

It has been an odd season for Kohli the batsman who has scored 460 runs so far but his strike rate of 122 has astonished the experts. Strangest stat has been his struggle in hitting boundaries as he averages 16.5 balls per boundary.

This time he will be up against SRH’s Sandeep Sharma who has been his nemesis, if one can use the word, as none has dismissed Kohli seven times in IPL which is a tournament record. Kohli recently celebrated his 32nd birthday and his team-mates want to gift something special this season.

“Cherry on the cake obviously for us would be to give you that IPL trophy this year, so we will give everything we have, we have had special memories together,” said AB de Villiers in a video posted on the official Youtube channel of RCB.

Royale battle of the leggies

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is has got 18 wicktes for SRH then RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal has done the same with as many victims. However, in terms of economy rate, Rashid (5.16) is way ahead of Yuzi (6.30) .

Likely XI Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Abhishek Sharma, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Shahbaz Nadeem, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 T Natarajan.

Likely XI Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Devdutt Padikkal, 2 Josh Philippe, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 AB de Villiers (wk), 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Chris Morris, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Isuru Udana, 9 Navdeep Saini, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)