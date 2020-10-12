IPL RR vs SRH Match Report: Rajasthan Royals' Tewatia-Parag pyrotechnics stun Sunrisers Hyderabad

A dream come true script

A chase of 159 runs for Rajasthan Royals to avoid the ignominy of a 5th consecutive loss started disastrously as they lost wickets of Ben Stokes, Steven Smith and Jos Buttler in the first 25 balls of their innings with an addition of just 26 runs.

That RR is heavily reliant on their top-order is an open secret but when they also lost the wickets of Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa by the 12th over (team score was 78 runs), it was literally all over for the Royals.

But then IPL is a tournament where you can dream anything in any situation. And that is what Rahul Tewatia (a journey man in domestic cricket) and Riyan Parag (a promising talent for India) did when they put together 85 runs in just 47 balls to fashion an unlikely five-wicket win.

“I’m a big dreamer. I dream situations like these. Facing this feels a lot more real to me. Love these situations. Whenever the team needs me, I put my hand up and rise to the occasion,” said Parag after the match who also did the Bihu dance (the traditional dance of Assam) in his victory celebration. Parag hit two 4s, two 6s in his unbeaten 42.

Tewatia’s lightning strikes twice!

Only one team in the history of the IPL had seen a better 6th wicket partnership in a win than the RR duo’s unbeaten 85. At one stage, the Royals were 105 for 5 after 16 overs and with Rashid Khan’s last over yet to come; it looked like it was all over even though Tewatia was still at the crease.

“I told Riyan that the wicket was playing slow and the deeper we take it, the better our chances, even if we needed 50 off the last 4 because we have the shots. Riyan asked me what to do - I told him to respect the good balls and take singles, and I could take on the attack,” said Man of the Match Tewatia after displaying another Tewatia-act when he hit Rashid for three consecutive fours in the 18th over, two of them jaw-dropping daring reverse sweeps!

“He’s been impressive, hasn't he? Just thrives in pressure situations. You bring in his bowling and fielding to it and he's a terrific player for us,” said a much relieved Smith in his post-match presentation chat with the host broadcaster.

Right decision, wrong result

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and expectedly opted to bat first since results in Dubai (prior to this match) had favoured the teams batting first (10 wins out of 11 matches this season). Warner missed his fifty by just 2 runs and Manish Pandey scored the highest score of the match (54) but eventually the total proved to be inadequate.

“Unfortunately, we couldn't cross the line there, but that’s what happens in cricket. We got two guys that are set and taking it deep, it’s always hard to control. It’s good to see good battle out there, credit to the way he (Tewatia) played. He came out and played his shots and played very brave and got his team across the line,” said David Warner, SRH skipper after the loss.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)