IPL RCB vs SRH Match Report | Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminated by a cool Sunrisers Hyderabad

When Sunrisers Hyderabad needed 45 in the last five in the Eliminator game in Abu Dhabi on Friday night, it did appear that Royal Challengers Bangalore could still make a match out of it while defending a meagre total like 131 runs.

The match may have dragged till the 20th over, but the 6-wicket win by SRH clearly indicated that RCB were just trying to delay the inevitable after losing their 7 wickets for just 113 runs in 18 overs and it really didn’t matter what was the eventual target or how valiantly RCB bowlers fought till the end.

“If you talk about the first innings I don’t think we had enough runs on the board,” admitted Kohli as much in his post match interaction with the host broadcaster.

Batting let RCB down

In fact, it was Kohli (who came out as an opener in this match) and Devdutt Padikkal’s wickets inside 20 balls for just 15 runs on the board that put the RCB on the back foot from the word go. Aaron Finch (32 off 30) and AB de Villiers (56 off 43 balls) tried to revive the RCB batting but didn’t get enough support from any other batsmen.

If Jason Holder was superb with his 3 for 25 (in four overs), T Natarajan (4-33-2) was simply magnificent for SRH. Rashid Khan didn’t pick a wicket but he put enormous pressure by conceding just 22 runs in his 4 overs. “Rashid has a lot of pressure on him to perform. Congratulations to Natarajan. Kane is our banker. He manages to stick in there and plays the pressure innings. I am running out of superlatives for these two blokes (Rashid and Williamson),” said David Warner, SRH skipper after the match.

Williamson-Holder pair - the coolest customers

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is master of such tense situations and once again he underlined his impeccable temperament during a tricky run chase by being unbeaten until the end with a classy fifty off 44 balls with two 4s and two 6s.

“Look it was a tough game. It was never going to be easy against a class side like RCB. The surface was a little tricky and chasing anything on it wasn't easy. It was a challenge for us to restrict them to that kind of a total," said Williamson after being adjudged Man of the Match.

However, no one would have complained if Holder was awarded the Man of the Match award for his cool unbeaten 24 off just 20 balls after bowling outstandingly earlier in the match. “He(Holder) is cooler than me. The all-rounder role in the team has been well held by him,” acknowledged Williamson later.

Dubious distinction for Kohli

Comparatively, if SRH were 55 for 3 in the 9th over and 67 for 4 in the 12th over, RCB too were precariously placed 56 for 3 in and 62 for 4 both in the 11th over of their batting innings. The similarity ended when SRH registered their 4th win in a row and reached the Qualifier 2 where they will face Delhi, RCB lost 5th match in a row.

“It was very tough. The best thing was that we were on the winning side. It was a similar feeling to what we had in the game against KXIP which was a small chase as well. But thank god we were on the winning side today,” said a relieved SRH superstar Rashid Khan after the match. Kohli, once again, going-out empty-handed as a captain for the 9th consecutive years in the IPL.

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)