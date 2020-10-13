IPL RCB vs KKR Match Report: Mr. 360’s blitzkrieg annihilates Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs

Only ABD could join the party in Sharjah

In this IPL 2020, the Sharjah cricket stadium has built a separate reputation from Abu Dhabi and Dubai purely because it rains sixes here which often decides the outcome of the match.

However, the pitch for the match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders was not the typical six-hitting belter as only 4 sixes were hit in the match if you don’t count the freak AB de Villiers 6 sixes in his unbeaten 73 runs off just 33 balls.

Hitting two sixes more than the combined total of all the batters in the match can only be achieved by the Mr. 360 who was in his elements. From scoring 10 off 11 balls to flogging the next 53 runs of just 23 balls not only changed the complexion of the match but also propelled his team RCB to an unexpected three-way tie on the top of the points table with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

“Surprised myself out there tonight. Knew the wicket was quite tough to bat on. But I thought 145-150 wasn't enough. So I looked to go further, and was surprised to get 195,” said a modest De Villiers after getting Man of the match award. “As Virat said there was a light in my eye, felt it in the bus itself,” revealed ABD after the match.

A fine beginning and a finest closing

After winning the toss and elected to bat first, the RCB openers provided a solid start of 67 runs. Aaron Finch missed his fifty by three runs and captain Kohli also made unbeaten 33 but it was due to the insane hitting of ABD that the writing was on the wall even before KKR could start their batting innings as chasing a target of 195 would have been a miracle.

The massive margin of 82 runs was rather more surprising as Kolkata simply capitulated. “At the toss the pitch didn't have the usual Sharjah sheen. Knew the wicket was going to get slower and slower. Barring one super-human, everyone struggled on that pitch. Talk was around 165-170,” admitted Kohli that it was indeed ABD’s match.

De Villiers strike rate of 221 plus in the innings speaks about the onslaught KKR bowlers suffered in the death overs. “On a pitch like that, only AB can do that. It was a special knock. We got 195 purely because of the genius of that man,” added Kohli after the match.

“He (de Villiers) is a world-class player and hard to stop him on a ground like this and at the end of the day his innings was the difference between both sides,” said KKR captain Dinesh Karthik after the humiliating defeat.

Morris-Yuzvendra-Sundar trio

The quality of RCB spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar was bolstered by the fine start from the South African pacer Chris Morris. The trio shared 5 wickets between them in 12 overs by giving away just 49 runs. “We did think that 160 will be a good score but the way AB batted, he took us to 30 runs more,” said Washington Sundar after the match who once again bowled a splendid spell in the powerplay overs.

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic's Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)

