IPL Purple Cap 2019: Kagiso Rabada leads with 21 wickets followed by Imran Tahir

Kagiso Rabada leads the charts with 19 wickets in 9 matches. Here are the top bowlers in contention to win the coveted Purple Cap in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) | Wickets: 21 | Matches: 10 | Economy rate: 7.69 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 15 | Matches: 9 | Economy rate: 5.67 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 13 | Matches: 9 | Economy rate: 7.71 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab) | Wickets: 12 | Matches: 9 | Economy rate: 9.08 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) | Wickets: 11 | Matches: 10 | Economy rate: 6.41 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 20, 2019 10:00 pm