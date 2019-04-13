IPL Purple Cap 2019: Kagiso Rabada leads with 13 wickets closely followed by Yuzvendra Chahal

Kagiso Rabada leads the charts with 13 wickets in 7 matches. Here are the top bowlers in contention to win the coveted Purple Cap in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Rank 1 | Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) | Wickets: 13 | Matches: 7 | Economy rate: 7.98 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 Rank 2 | Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 11 | Matches: 7 | Economy rate: 7.07 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 Rank 3 | Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 10| Matches: 7 | Economy rate: 6.29 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 Rank 4 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 9 | Matches: 7| Economy rate: 5.61 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 Rank 5 | Ravichandran Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab) | Wickets: 9 | Matches: 8 | Economy rate: 7.62 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 13, 2019 10:40 pm