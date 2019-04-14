App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Purple Cap 2019: Imran Tahir's four-for sends him top of the wicket's chart

Imran Tahir's four wicket haul takes his tally to 13 wickets in 8 matches. Here are the top bowlers in contention to win the coveted Purple Cap in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 2 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 9 | Matches: 6 | Economy rate: 5.36 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/5

Rank 1 | Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 13 | Matches: 8 | Economy rate: 5.72 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 2 | Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals (DC) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 3 | Economy rate: 7.65 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/5

Rank 2 | Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) | Wickets: 13 | Matches: 7 | Economy rate: 7.98 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 1 | Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 2 | Economy rate: 5.50 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/5

Rank 3 | Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 11 | Matches: 7 | Economy rate: 7.07 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rank 4 | Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 8 | Matches: 6 | Economy rate: 5.95 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/5

Rank 4 | Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 10| Matches: 7 | Economy rate: 6.29 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab) | Wickets: 10 | Matches: 8 | Economy rate: 8.78 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/5

Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab) | Wickets: 10 | Matches: 8 | Economy rate: 8.78 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow

