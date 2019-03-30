IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after SRH vs RR match

Sunrisers Hyderabad notched up their first win of the season with an impressive five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals on March 29. The win takes Hyderabad up to fourth spot on the table.

Rajasthan remained at the bottom of the table after back-to-back defeats in their first two games.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.834 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.495 Delhi Capitals (DC) 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.782 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.190 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 2 1 1 o 0 2 -0.350 Mumbai Indians (MI) 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.755 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.575 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.672

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 8 (SRH vs RR), David Warner (SRH) moved to the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 154 runs from just two games at an average of 77.00 and a strike rate of 171.11.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) remains at the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.