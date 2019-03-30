IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after SRH vs RR match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad notched up their first win of the season with an impressive five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals on March 29. The win takes Hyderabad up to fourth spot on the table.
Rajasthan remained at the bottom of the table after back-to-back defeats in their first two games.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+0.834
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+0.495
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.782
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.190
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|2
|1
|1
|o
|0
|2
|-0.350
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.755
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.575
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.672
Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 8 (SRH vs RR), David Warner (SRH) moved to the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 154 runs from just two games at an average of 77.00 and a strike rate of 171.11.
In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.
Purple Cap Holder:
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) remains at the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here.