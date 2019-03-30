App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 12:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after SRH vs RR match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sunrisers Hyderabad notched up their first win of the season with an impressive five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals on March 29. The win takes Hyderabad up to fourth spot on the table.

Rajasthan remained at the bottom of the table after back-to-back defeats in their first two games.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Kolkata Knight Riders  (KKR)   2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.834
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.495
Delhi Capitals (DC) 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.782
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.190
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 2 1 1 o 0 2 -0.350
Mumbai Indians (MI) 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.755
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.575
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.672

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

Orange Cap Holder:

related news

After Match 8 (SRH vs RR), David Warner (SRH) moved to the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 154 runs from just two games at an average of 77.00 and a strike rate of 171.11.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) remains at the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 11:50 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

WATCH | Should Have Remained Unbeaten and Finished the Game: Vijay Sha ...

WATCH | Luck Hasn't Been on Our Side: Tripathi

Australia Pull Off Narrow Six-run Win Despite Abid Ali's Debut Ton

WATCH | Warner is an Absolute Genius of the Game: Badani

IPL 2019 | Samson Showed Us the Way to Bat on This Surface: Warner

WATCH | Can't Pick Samson For WC on the Basis of One Knock: Badani

In Pics, IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR

IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Samson & Warner's Brilliance

IPL 2019 | Warner Blitzkrieg Overshadows Samson's Ton as SRH Chase 199

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Theresa May's Brexit proposal defeated for third time; UK must present ...

Residents of MP's Kota Gunjapur were promised electricity but govt's S ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Digvijaya Singh apologises to govt employees for mistakes from 15 year ...

India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth keen to move on from trophy-less 201 ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video b ...

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in th ...

Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Sanya Malhotra bring the house down as Ind ...

TV's Juhi Parmar gets candid about her Near Death Experience at a part ...

Disha Patani makes a bold statement about pleasing people

IPL 2019 Highlights: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar star ...

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.