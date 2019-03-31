IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after SRH vs RCB match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to top on the points table with a dominant 118-run victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 11 of the 2019 Indian Premier League. Sunrisers now have four points from their opening three matches.
Bangalore who have lost all three of their opening matches sit at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.413.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+2.111
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.555
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.519
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+0.495
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|3
|2
|1
|o
|0
|4
|-0.008
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.750
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.672
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2.413
Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 11 (SRH vs RCB), David Warner (SRH) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.
In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.
Purple Cap Holder:
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) remains at the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here.