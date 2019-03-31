IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after SRH vs RCB match

Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to top on the points table with a dominant 118-run victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 11 of the 2019 Indian Premier League. Sunrisers now have four points from their opening three matches.

Bangalore who have lost all three of their opening matches sit at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.413.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.111 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555 Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.519 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.495 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 3 2 1 o 0 4 -0.008 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.750 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.672 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.413

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 11 (SRH vs RCB), David Warner (SRH) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) remains at the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.