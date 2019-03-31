App
Cricket
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after SRH vs RCB match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to top on the points table with a dominant 118-run victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 11 of the 2019 Indian Premier League. Sunrisers now have four points from their opening three matches.

Bangalore who have lost all three of their opening matches sit at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.413.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)   3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.111
Kolkata Knight Riders  (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555
Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.519
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.495
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 3 2 1 o 0 4 -0.008
Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.750
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.672
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.413

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 11 (SRH vs RCB), David Warner (SRH) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) remains at the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

