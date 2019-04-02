IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after RR vs RCB match

Rajasthan Royals recorded their first win of the season as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets. The win helped them to lift to sixth in the table. RCB's horror show in the league continues as they have now played four matches and lost all four of them. They are at the foot of the table.

Chennai Super Kings remain at the top of the table. They play Mumbai Indians in their next match.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 3 0 0 0 6 +0.507 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.164 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.111 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555 Delhi Capitals (DC) 4 2 1 o 0 4 +0.215 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.333 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.750 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.901

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 12 (CSK vs RR), David Warner (SRH) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets against RR to take his season tally to 8 wickets. He has taken the Purple cap away from Imran Tahir who is second in the wicket takers list with 6 wickets.