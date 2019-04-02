App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 11:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after RR vs RCB match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rajasthan Royals recorded their first win of the season as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets. The win helped them to lift to sixth in the table. RCB's horror show in the league continues as they have now played four matches and lost all four of them. They are at the foot of the table.

Chennai Super Kings remain at the top of the table. They play Mumbai Indians in their next match.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)   3 3 0 0 0 6 +0.507
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.164
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.111
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555
Delhi Capitals (DC) 4 2 1 o 0 4 +0.215
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.333
Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.750
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.901

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 12 (CSK vs RR), David Warner (SRH) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets against  RR to take his season tally to 8 wickets. He has taken the Purple cap away from Imran Tahir who is second in the wicket takers list with 6 wickets.

First Published on Apr 2, 2019 11:30 pm

