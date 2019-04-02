IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after RR vs RCB match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Rajasthan Royals recorded their first win of the season as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets. The win helped them to lift to sixth in the table. RCB's horror show in the league continues as they have now played four matches and lost all four of them. They are at the foot of the table.
Chennai Super Kings remain at the top of the table. They play Mumbai Indians in their next match.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|+0.507
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|+0.164
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+2.111
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.555
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|4
|2
|1
|o
|0
|4
|+0.215
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|-0.333
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-0.750
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1.901
Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 12 (CSK vs RR), David Warner (SRH) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.
In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.
Purple Cap Holder:
Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets against RR to take his season tally to 8 wickets. He has taken the Purple cap away from Imran Tahir who is second in the wicket takers list with 6 wickets.In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here.