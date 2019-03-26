IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after RR vs KXIP match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
In a match filled with drama Kings XI Punjab defeated home side Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 13 runs to get their campaign off to a flying start. For KXIP Universe Boss Chris Gayle shone with the bat as he slammed 79 off 47 balls. He was later adjudged Player of the Match for his effort.
Each team has now played 1 game each and Delhi Capitals lead the table. At the foot of the table are Mumbai Indians.
The match 5 of IPL 2019 sees CSK visit Feroz Shah Kotla to face-off DC.
Read the preview of the match here.
Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+1.850
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.700
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.519
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+0.255
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|1
|0
|1
|o
|0
|0
|-0.255
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.519
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.700
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1.850
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 11:55 pm