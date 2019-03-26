App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 12:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after RR vs KXIP match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a match filled with drama Kings XI Punjab defeated  home side Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 13 runs to get their campaign off to a flying start.  For KXIP Universe Boss Chris Gayle shone with the bat as he slammed 79 off 47 balls. He was later adjudged Player of the Match for his effort.

Each team has now played 1 game each and Delhi Capitals lead the table. At the foot of the table are Mumbai Indians.

The match 5 of IPL 2019 sees CSK visit Feroz Shah Kotla to face-off DC.

Read the preview of the match here.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Delhi Capitals (DC) 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.850
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.700
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.519
Kolkata Knight Riders  (KKR) 1 1 0 0 0 0 +0.255
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 1 0 1 o 0 0 -0.255
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.519
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 1 0 0 0 0 0 -0.700
Mumbai Indians (MI) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.850
Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 11:55 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

