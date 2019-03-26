IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after RR vs KXIP match

In a match filled with drama Kings XI Punjab defeated home side Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 13 runs to get their campaign off to a flying start. For KXIP Universe Boss Chris Gayle shone with the bat as he slammed 79 off 47 balls. He was later adjudged Player of the Match for his effort.

Each team has now played 1 game each and Delhi Capitals lead the table. At the foot of the table are Mumbai Indians.

The match 5 of IPL 2019 sees CSK visit Feroz Shah Kotla to face-off DC.

Read the preview of the match here.