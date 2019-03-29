IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after RCB vs MI match

Mumbai Indians notched up their first IPL win as they edged Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling last-ball finish by 6 runs on March 28. Mumbai moved up to fifth position on the table with two points after two games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to seventh position on the table after failing to pick up any points from their first two matches.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.834 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.495 Delhi Capitals (DC) 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.782 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.350 Mumbai Indians (MI) 2 1 1 o 0 2 -0.755 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.255 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.575 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.700

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 7 (RCB vs MI), Nitish Rana (KKR) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 131 runs from just two games at an average of 131.00 and a strike rate of 161.72.

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) moved to the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.