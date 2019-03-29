App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 12:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after RCB vs MI match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mumbai Indians notched up their first IPL win as they edged Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling last-ball finish by 6 runs on March 28. Mumbai moved up to fifth position on the table with two points after two games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to seventh position on the table after failing to pick up any points from their first two matches.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Kolkata Knight Riders  (KKR)   2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.834
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.495
Delhi Capitals (DC) 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.782
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.350
Mumbai Indians (MI) 2 1 1 o 0 2 -0.755
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.255
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.575
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.700

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

Orange Cap Holder:

related news

After Match 7 (RCB vs MI), Nitish Rana (KKR) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 131 runs from just two games at an average of 131.00 and a strike rate of 161.72.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) moved to the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 11:55 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Congress to give 3-year blanket pass to new ventures; abolish angel ta ...

83% Lok Sabha MPs are 'crorepatis', 33% have criminal cases: ADR repor ...

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy, says former ...

Wall Street higher as US-China talks progress, GDP growth cut caps gai ...

Oil pares losses, shrugs off Trump calls for OPEC to boost output

Palladium slumps six percent as slide from record high gathers steam

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Nationalism vs Garibi Hatao 2.0: BJP's aspirational narrative may get ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

India Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth overcomes familiar foe Sameer Verma in ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T open beta brings improved photo editor, weathe ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Bollywood's trainer Katrina Kaif sweats it out with Olympic swimmer Mi ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 6 runs d ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.