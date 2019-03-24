IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after MI vs DD match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Mumbai Indians suffered a heavy 37-run defeat against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 214, Mumbai managed just 176 runs before being bowled out.
In the earlier fixture, Kolkata Knight Riders ensured they make a winning start to their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring encounter at the Eden Garden.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+1.850
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.519
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.255
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|0
|0
|0
|o
|0
|0
|0
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.255
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.519
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1.850
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 11:55 pm