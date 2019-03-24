App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 11:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after MI vs DD match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mumbai Indians suffered a heavy 37-run defeat against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 214, Mumbai managed just 176 runs before being bowled out.

In the earlier fixture, Kolkata Knight Riders ensured they make a winning start to their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring encounter at the Eden Garden.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Delhi Capitals (DC) 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.850
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.519
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.255
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 0 0 0 o 0 0 0
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.255
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.519
Mumbai Indians (MI) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.850
Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 11:55 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Bumrah Recovering Well, to be Assessed Again on Monday: MI

In Pics, IPL 2019, Match 3, MI vs DC

Finch Ton Helps Australia Thump Pakistan in Second ODI

WATCH | Rahane, Buttler and Stokes Will be Key to RR's Fortunes: Badan ...

IPL 2019 | Pant Settles Score With Bumrah in Style

IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Delhi's Win Over Mumbai

IPL 2019 | T20 Requires Some Unorthodox Cricket: Pant

Richardson Doubtful for Remainder of Pakistan Series

IPL 2019: Pant Sets up Delhi's 37-run Win over Mumbai

President administers oath of office to Lokpal chief Justice Pinaki Ch ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

General Elections 2019: Taxmen told to step up vigilance to curb illeg ...

Apple to host 'show time' event on Monday: Here's what to expect

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Market remained subdued on prevailing India-Pakistan tensions, oil pri ...

Derivative expiry, macro-data to drive equity indices

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seat ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi prov ...

Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwa ...

Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 Ma ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, ...

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India choke in fourth quarter to gift Sout ...

Kangana Ranaut says no National Award for her historical drama Manikar ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Did you know that Ayushmann Khurrana le ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Mardaani 2: Sequel to Rani Mukerji's cop drama finally goes on floors

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...

BJP's glam quotient may improve with the entry of Nisha Yogeshwar for ...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal catch the Kalank fever!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.