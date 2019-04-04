App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 12:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after MI vs CSK match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mumbai Indians (MI) handed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) their first defeat of the season in match 15 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai beat Chennai by 37 runs to take their points tally to four from four matches.

Chennai moved down to second spot on the points table after the defeat while Mumbai moved up to sixth position.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)  4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.164
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 4 3 1 0 0 6 -0.084
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.111
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555
Delhi Capitals (DC) 4 2 2 o 0 4 +0.215
Mumbai Indians (MI) 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.087
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.333
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.901

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

Orange Cap Holder:

related news

After Match 15 (MI vs CSK), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets against  RR to take his season tally to 8 wickets. He has taken the Purple cap away from Imran Tahir who is second in the wicket takers list with 6 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 11:55 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Pandya Stars as MI End CSK's Unbeaten Run

United on Issues, Divided by Parties: How Western UP’s Dalits, Musli ...

How Waqf Concerns are Dominating Shia Politics and Equation with BJP A ...

Reliance Jio Digital Services Acquires AI Firm Haptik in Rs 700 Crore- ...

54,000 BSNL Staff Likely to Lose Jobs as Telecom Ministry Waits for EC ...

TISS Guwahati Remains on Boil as Protest Over Permanent Jobs, Quality ...

Does Rahul Know What Are The Real Issues In Wayanad?

WATCH | Warner Has an Unquenchable Thirst for Success: Moody

Tajik Pop Star Fined for Asking Friends to Birthday Party

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

Below normal monsoon is the new normal, says Jatin Singh of Skymet

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Right time to pick Maruti is now, says stock market guru SP Tulsian

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust amon ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegr ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: Mumbai Indians beat CSK b ...

Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 dro ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion adv ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic postponed after revisions by CBFC?

Kalank: Here's how Varun Dhawan reacted when asked about replacing Sha ...

Nerkonda Paarvai: Vidya Balan wraps shooting of her Tamil debut, write ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.