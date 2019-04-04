IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after MI vs CSK match

Mumbai Indians (MI) handed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) their first defeat of the season in match 15 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai beat Chennai by 37 runs to take their points tally to four from four matches.

Chennai moved down to second spot on the points table after the defeat while Mumbai moved up to sixth position.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.164 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 4 3 1 0 0 6 -0.084 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.111 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555 Delhi Capitals (DC) 4 2 2 o 0 4 +0.215 Mumbai Indians (MI) 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.087 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.333 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.901

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 15 (MI vs CSK), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets against RR to take his season tally to 8 wickets. He has taken the Purple cap away from Imran Tahir who is second in the wicket takers list with 6 wickets.