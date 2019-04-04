IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after MI vs CSK match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Mumbai Indians (MI) handed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) their first defeat of the season in match 15 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai beat Chennai by 37 runs to take their points tally to four from four matches.
Chennai moved down to second spot on the points table after the defeat while Mumbai moved up to sixth position.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|+0.164
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-0.084
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+2.111
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.555
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|4
|2
|2
|o
|0
|4
|+0.215
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|-0.087
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|-0.333
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1.901
Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 15 (MI vs CSK), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.
Purple Cap Holder:
