App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after KXIP vs MI match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kings XI Punjab notched up their second win of the campaign with a dominant eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the early game on March 30. The win took Punjab up to third spot on the table.

Mumbai remain in sixth spot after picking up just two points from their first three games.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Kolkata Knight Riders  (KKR)   2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.834
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.495
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.008
Delhi Capitals (DC) 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.782
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 2 1 1 o 0 2 +0.190
Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.750
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.575
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.672

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

Orange Cap Holder:

related news

After Match 8 (SRH vs RR), David Warner (SRH) moved to the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 154 runs from just two games at an average of 77.00 and a strike rate of 171.11.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) remains at the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | After Pietersen, Graeme Smith Catches the Gully Cricket Bug

Aligarh DM Submits Evidence to EC on Rajasthan Guv's Remarks on Return ...

Jobless Man Tells Court He Will Pay Maintenance Money to Wife With Rah ...

'Congress to Win 22 Seats in MP'; Kamal Nath Predicts Poor Show for BJ ...

Elections 2019: Amit Shah Files Nomination From Gandhinagar

WATCH | Too Early to Worry About RCB Not Making Play-offs: Parthiv

Maharashtra Man Bangs 70-year-old Mother's Head Against Wall, Beats He ...

Dancing to Honey Singh’s Tunes on TikTok Lands Two Delhi Gangsters i ...

IPL 2019 | Ganguly as Advisor at Eden Gardens Conflict of Interest, Sa ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya visit busts hollow claims, shows she has nei ...

Lok Sabha polls: Manipur People's Bill divides people, Meiteis seek ST ...

Lakshmi's NTR movie review: RGV's political film fails to pack a punch ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

US Attorney General William Barr to make Robert Mueller’s redacted r ...

India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth scrapes to three-game win over China ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders look to ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: KL Rahul and Chris Gayle star ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.