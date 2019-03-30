IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after KXIP vs MI match

Kings XI Punjab notched up their second win of the campaign with a dominant eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the early game on March 30. The win took Punjab up to third spot on the table.

Mumbai remain in sixth spot after picking up just two points from their first three games.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.834 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.495 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.008 Delhi Capitals (DC) 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.782 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 2 1 1 o 0 2 +0.190 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.750 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.575 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.672

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 8 (SRH vs RR), David Warner (SRH) moved to the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 154 runs from just two games at an average of 77.00 and a strike rate of 171.11.

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) remains at the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.