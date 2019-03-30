IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after KXIP vs MI match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Kings XI Punjab notched up their second win of the campaign with a dominant eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the early game on March 30. The win took Punjab up to third spot on the table.
Mumbai remain in sixth spot after picking up just two points from their first three games.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+0.834
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+0.495
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|-0.008
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.782
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|2
|1
|1
|o
|0
|2
|+0.190
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.750
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.575
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.672
Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 8 (SRH vs RR), David Warner (SRH) moved to the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 154 runs from just two games at an average of 77.00 and a strike rate of 171.11.
Purple Cap Holder:
