IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after KXIP vs DC match

Kings XI Punjab moved second in the table with an emphatic come from behind 14-run win over Delhi Capitals in match 13 the 2019 Indian Premier League. This is KXIP second win in three matches. England all-rounder Sam Curran was the star performer for Punjab as he bowled a brilliant spell of 4/11 which involved a hat-trick.
Chennai Super Kings remain at the top of the table on a superior NRR.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|+0.507
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|+0.164
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+2.111
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.555
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|4
|2
|1
|o
|0
|4
|+0.215
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.750
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-0.575
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2.413
Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 12 (CSK vs RR), David Warner (SRH) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.
Purple Cap Holder:
