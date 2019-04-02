IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after KXIP vs DC match

Kings XI Punjab moved second in the table with an emphatic come from behind 14-run win over Delhi Capitals in match 13 the 2019 Indian Premier League. This is KXIP second win in three matches. England all-rounder Sam Curran was the star performer for Punjab as he bowled a brilliant spell of 4/11 which involved a hat-trick.

Chennai Super Kings remain at the top of the table on a superior NRR.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 3 0 0 0 6 +0.507 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.164 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.111 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555 Delhi Capitals (DC) 4 2 1 o 0 4 +0.215 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.750 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.575 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.413

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 12 (CSK vs RR), David Warner (SRH) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.

Purple Cap Holder:

Imran Tahir (RCB) sits at the top of the wicket-takers charts with six wickets from three matches at an economy of 5.20.