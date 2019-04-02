App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 12:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after KXIP vs DC match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kings XI Punjab moved second in the table with an emphatic come from behind 14-run win over Delhi Capitals in match 13 the 2019 Indian Premier League.  This is KXIP second win in three matches. England all-rounder Sam Curran was the star performer for Punjab as he bowled a brilliant spell of 4/11 which involved a hat-trick.

Chennai Super Kings remain at the top of the table on a superior NRR.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)   3 3 0 0 0 6 +0.507
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.164
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.111
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555
Delhi Capitals (DC) 4 2 1 o 0 4 +0.215
Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.750
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.575
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.413

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

Orange Cap Holder:

related news

After Match 12 (CSK vs RR), David Warner (SRH) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

Purple Cap Holder:

Imran Tahir (RCB) sits at the top of the wicket-takers charts with six wickets from three matches at an economy of 5.20.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 11:51 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

WATCH | Delhi Capitals Will be Dejected and Devastated by This Defeat: ...

WATCH | Must Work on Keeping Nerves in Check: Iyer

WATCH | Plan Was to Bowl Yorkers in the End: Curran

IPL 2019 | Didn't Even Realise I Picked a Hat-trick: Curran

IPL 2019 | Sam Curran and Preity Zinta Celebrate KXIP Win in True Punj ...

IPL 2019 | Big Numbers From Clash Between KXIP and DC

IPL 2019 | Captain Ashwin Delivers for Kings XI Punjab After Eventful ...

IPL 2019 | Morris Underlines Value with the Ball Against KXIP

Twitter in Awe of Curran's Heroics as KXIP Register Memorable Win

Opposition united, post-poll alliance possible, 'job no. 1' is to defe ...

FY19 GST mop up overshoots estimates; March collections at record Rs 1 ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is a list of all the promises that the ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Remain bullish on crude oil, looking at target of Rs 4,290, says Kisho ...

Prefer private sector banks over PSU banks, says Mayuresh Joshi of Ang ...

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Taking on Left in Wayanad, rejecting AAP, bargaining with allies: Cong ...

Allocating forest land in Chhattisgarh for coal mining is cause for al ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

India Open 2019 takeaways: Kidambi Srikanth shows he is yet to hit top ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Smartphones expected in April 2019: Huawei P30 Pro, Oppo Reno, Realme ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Confirmed! Joe Russo to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra soon

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Sam Curran rattles Delhi Capitals as Kings XI win ...

AR Rahman's Indian Marvel Anthem reveals that the Avengers are ready t ...

Joe Russo: Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut

Hema Malini begins Lok Sabha elections campaign at the golden fields o ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.