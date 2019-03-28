IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after KKR vs KXIP match

Kolkata Knight Riders moved to the top of the points table with a dominant 28-run victory over Kings XI Punjab in match 6 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 27. Kolkata have four points after winning their first two matches of the season.

Punjab who have 2 points from their first game moved down to fourth position on the table with a net run rate of -0.350 .

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.834 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.495 Delhi Capitals (DC) 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.782 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.350 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 1 0 1 o 0 0 -0.255 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.519 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 1 0 0 0 0 0 -0.700 Mumbai Indians (MI) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.850

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 6 (KKR vs KXIP), Nitish Rana (KKR) moved to the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 131 runs from just two games at an average of 131.00 and a strike rate of 161.72.

Purple Cap Holder:

Imran Tahir (CSK) sits at the top of the wicket-takers chart (purple cap holder), having taken 4 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 7.25.