IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after KKR vs KXIP match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Kolkata Knight Riders moved to the top of the points table with a dominant 28-run victory over Kings XI Punjab in match 6 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 27. Kolkata have four points after winning their first two matches of the season.
Punjab who have 2 points from their first game moved down to fourth position on the table with a net run rate of -0.350 .Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+0.834
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+0.495
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.782
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.350
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|1
|0
|1
|o
|0
|0
|-0.255
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.519
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.700
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1.850
Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 6 (KKR vs KXIP), Nitish Rana (KKR) moved to the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 131 runs from just two games at an average of 131.00 and a strike rate of 161.72.
Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.
Purple Cap Holder:
Imran Tahir (CSK) sits at the top of the wicket-takers chart (purple cap holder), having taken 4 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 7.25.