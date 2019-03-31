IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after DC vs KKR match

Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling victory via a Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 10 of the 2019 Indian Premier League. The win sends Delhi up to second spot on the table with Kolkata staying on the top thanks to a superior net run rate.

In the earlier game, Kings XI Punjab notched up their second win of the campaign with a dominant eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. The win took Punjab up to third spot on the table while leaving Mumbai in sixth spot after picking up just two points from their first three games.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555 Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.519 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.495 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.008 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 2 1 1 o 0 2 +0.190 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.750 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.575 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.672

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 10 (DC vs KKR), Andre Russell (KKR) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 159 runs from three matches at an average of 79.50 and a strike rate of 248.43.

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) remains at the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.