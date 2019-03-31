App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 12:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after DC vs KKR match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling victory via a Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 10 of the 2019 Indian Premier League. The win sends Delhi up to second spot on the table with Kolkata staying on the top thanks to a superior net run rate.

In the earlier game, Kings XI Punjab notched up their second win of the campaign with a dominant eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. The win took Punjab up to third spot on the table while leaving Mumbai in sixth spot after picking up just two points from their first three games.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Kolkata Knight Riders  (KKR)   3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555
Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.519
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.495
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.008
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 2 1 1 o 0 2 +0.190
Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.750
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.575
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.672

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 10 (DC vs KKR), Andre Russell (KKR) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 159 runs from three matches at an average of 79.50 and a strike rate of 248.43.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) remains at the top of the wicket-takers charts with five wickets from two matches at an economy of 5.50.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 12:15 am

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

