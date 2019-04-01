App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 12:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after CSK vs RR match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chennai Super Kings moved to the top of the points table with an 8-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in match 12 of the 2019 Indian Premier League. Chennai who are undefeated have six points from three games. Rajasthan remain second from bottom after losing all three of their opening games.

Earlier today, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a dominant 118-run victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The win took Sunrisers up to second spot on the table while sending Bangalore to the bottom of the pile.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)   3 3 0 0 0 6 +0.507
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.111
Kolkata Knight Riders  (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555
Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.519
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 3 2 1 o 0 4 -0.008
Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.750
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.575
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.413

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

Orange Cap Holder:

related news

After Match 12 (CSK vs RR), David Warner (SRH) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

Purple Cap Holder:

Imran Tahir (RCB) sits at the top of the wicket-takers charts with six wickets from three matches at an economy of 5.20.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 12:18 am

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

All-round Australia Whitewash Pakistan 5-0 Despite Haris Ton

Twitter Lavishes Praise on Dhoni as CSK Register Third Straight Win

IPL 2019 | Dhoni Calls for Consistency and Improvement from Chennai

IPL 2019 | Rajasthan Royals Have a Problem with Unadkat

IPL 2019 | Dhoni' Masterclass, Tahir Brilliance Continue CSK's Unbeate ...

Snapshot: Dhoni, Bravo Star as Chennai Make Three in a Row

IPL 2019 | Dhoni Produces an MS Classic Against Royals

‘No Politics of Appeasement’: Yogi Adityanath Tells Rally at Akhla ...

Rahul Gandhi's Candidature From Wayanad Means Cong is Going to Target ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Narendra Modi has done everything to encoura ...

RBI may go for 25 bps rate cut on April 4

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Leaders of previous govt kept personal interest ...

GST officers prodding businesses to deposit taxes by March 31 to meet ...

General elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from W ...

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

Rates, rupee to influence equities trends

Lyft shares soar on Nasdaq debut, setting stage for Uber

Despite challenges, Indian equity market amongst best performers in FY ...

Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equatio ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

The Matrix turns 20: A look back at the everlasting legacy of The Wach ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad foray is bid to play safe, arguments of Congres ...

Premier League: Liverpool beat Spurs via late Toby Alderweireld own-go ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan head to Indore to begin shoot

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

IPL 2019 highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Che ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif take their red-carpet wardrobe inspirat ...

IPL 2019 highlights, SRH vs RCB: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Moha ...

Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal is excited about her biopic, reveals she is ve ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.