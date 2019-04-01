IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after CSK vs RR match

Chennai Super Kings moved to the top of the points table with an 8-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in match 12 of the 2019 Indian Premier League. Chennai who are undefeated have six points from three games. Rajasthan remain second from bottom after losing all three of their opening games.

Earlier today, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a dominant 118-run victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The win took Sunrisers up to second spot on the table while sending Bangalore to the bottom of the pile.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 3 0 0 0 6 +0.507 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.111 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.555 Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.519 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 3 2 1 o 0 4 -0.008 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.750 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.575 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.413

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 12 (CSK vs RR), David Warner (SRH) sits at the top of the run-scorers charts of IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

Purple Cap Holder:

Imran Tahir (RCB) sits at the top of the wicket-takers charts with six wickets from three matches at an economy of 5.20.