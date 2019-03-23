IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after CSK vs RCB Match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made sure of a winning start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign with a dominant seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Chennai restricted Bangalore to just 70 after 17.1 overs and then chased down the total comfortably with 14 balls to spare.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.519
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|0
|0
|0
|o
|0
|0
|0
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.519
Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.
Tomorrow is the first double header of the IPL 2019 season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the Eden Gardens in the early fixture at 4.00 PM. Mumbai Indians (MI) then take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium at 8.00 PM.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 11:06 pm