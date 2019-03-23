IPL Points Table 2019: Updated after CSK vs RCB Match

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made sure of a winning start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign with a dominant seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Chennai restricted Bangalore to just 70 after 17.1 overs and then chased down the total comfortably with 14 balls to spare.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.519 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mumbai Indians (MI) 0 0 0 o 0 0 0 Delhi Capitals (DC) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.519

Tomorrow is the first double header of the IPL 2019 season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the Eden Gardens in the early fixture at 4.00 PM. Mumbai Indians (MI) then take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium at 8.00 PM.