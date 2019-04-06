App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 11:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after SRH vs MI match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai Indians (MI) ended the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) winning streak in match 19 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Powered by debutant Alzarri Joseph's 6/12 Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 40 runs to move to fourth spot on the table.

In the earlier game, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to winning ways by defeating Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs. The win takes CSK to the table of the table with 8 points from 5 matches. KXIP are fourth in the table with 6 points.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)  5 4 1 0 0 8 +0.159
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 5 3 2 0 0 6 +1.000
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.534
Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.342
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 5 3 2 o 0 6 -0.094
Delhi Capitals (DC) 5 2 3 0 0 4 +0.029
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.333
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 5 0 5 0 0 0 -1.616

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 18 (CSK vs KXIP), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket against KKR to take his season tally to 9 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Imran Tahir who is second in the wicket takers list with 7 wickets.

First Published on Apr 6, 2019 11:41 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

