you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after SRH vs KKR match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR ) by 9 wickets in match 39 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the  Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium,Hyderabad. The win takes Hyderabad on the fourth  spot of the points table leaving Kolkata struggling at sixth position.

In next match Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings at their home ground of M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Catch all the live action from SRH vs KKR here 

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101
Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357
Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.160
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.737
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 10 5 5 o 0 8 +0.549
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.013
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.474
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.944

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 38 (SRH vs KKR), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 517 runs from nine matches at an average of 73.85 and a strike rate of 148.56

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 21 wickets from 10 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 15 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

