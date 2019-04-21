IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after SRH vs KKR match

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR ) by 9 wickets in match 39 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium,Hyderabad. The win takes Hyderabad on the fourth spot of the points table leaving Kolkata struggling at sixth position.

In next match Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings at their home ground of M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357 Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.160 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.737 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 10 5 5 o 0 8 +0.549 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.013 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.474 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.944

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 38 (SRH vs KKR), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 517 runs from nine matches at an average of 73.85 and a strike rate of 148.56

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 21 wickets from 10 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 15 wickets.