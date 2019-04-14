App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 11:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after SRH vs DC match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delhi Capitals (DC) picked up their fifth win of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 39 runs at Hyderabad on April 14. The win takes Delhi up to second spot on the table as Sunrisers remain in sixth spot.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) consolidated their position at the top of the table with a 5-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. Chennai now have 14 points from eight games as Kolkaka move down to third spot.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 7 1 0 0 14 +0.288
Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.418
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.350
Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.209
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 8 4 4 o 0 8 -0.093
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.409
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.587
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.202

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 30 (SRH vs DC), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 400 runs from seven matches at an average of 80.00 and a strike rate of 140.35.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 17 wickets from eight games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who also has 13 wickets.

First Published on Apr 14, 2019 11:44 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

