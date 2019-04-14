IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after SRH vs DC match

Delhi Capitals (DC) picked up their fifth win of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 39 runs at Hyderabad on April 14. The win takes Delhi up to second spot on the table as Sunrisers remain in sixth spot.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) consolidated their position at the top of the table with a 5-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. Chennai now have 14 points from eight games as Kolkaka move down to third spot.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 7 1 0 0 14 +0.288 Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.418 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.350 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.209 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 8 4 4 o 0 8 -0.093 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.409 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.587 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.202

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 30 (SRH vs DC), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 400 runs from seven matches at an average of 80.00 and a strike rate of 140.35.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 17 wickets from eight games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who also has 13 wickets.