IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after RR vs MI match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 wickets in match 36 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. RR who have just three wins remain second from bottom on the table with six points from nine matches.

MI who have 12 points from 10 games continues to occupy second spot.

Catch all the live updates from DC vs KXIP here.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357 Delhi Capitals (DC) 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.146 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.549 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 4 5 0 0 8 +0.262 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.474 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.944

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 36 (RR vs MI), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 450 runs from seven matches at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 145.16.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 19 wickets from nine games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 15 wickets.