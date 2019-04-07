App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 10:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after RR vs KKR match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) moved to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with a dominant 8 wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 21. Rajasthan remain second from bottom on the table with just two points after five matches.

In the earlier match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered their sixth consecutive defeat when Delhi Capitals (DC) beat them by 4 wickets in  match 20. The win propelled Delhi to fifth spot on the table while leaving RCB at the bottom of the pile.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)  5 4 1 0 0 8 +1.058
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5 4 1 0 0 8 +0.159
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 5 3 2 0 0 6 +1.000
Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.342
Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 o 0 6 +0.131
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 5 3 2 0 0 6 -0.094
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.848
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 6 0 6 0 0 0 -1.453

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 21 (RR vs KKR), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 279 runs from five matches at an average of 69.75 and a strike rate of 158.52.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets against RCB to take his season tally to 11 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Yuzvendra Chahal who is second in the wicket takers list with 9 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 10:50 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

