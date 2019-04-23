IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after RR vs DC match

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royal (RR) by 6 wickets at in match 40 of the 2019 Indian Premier League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The win takes Delhi to the top of the table with 14 points from 11 games. Chennai Super Kings too have 14 points but from 10 matches but are second in the table. Delhi are better placed than Chennai thanks to their superior NRR. DC enjoy a NRR of +0.181 against CSK's +0.087

Catch all the highlights from RR vs DC here

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.181 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 7 3 0 0 14 +0.087 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.737 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 10 5 5 o 0 8 +0.549 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.013 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.470 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 10 2 7 0 0 6 -0.836

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 40(RR vs DC, David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 517 runs from nine matches at an average of 73.85 and a strike rate of 148.56

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 23 wickets from 11 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 15 wickets.