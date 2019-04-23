App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 12:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after RR vs DC match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royal (RR) by 6 wickets at in match 40 of the 2019 Indian Premier League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The win takes Delhi to the top of the table with 14 points from 11 games. Chennai Super Kings too have 14 points but from 10 matches but are second in the table. Delhi are better placed than Chennai thanks to their superior NRR. DC enjoy a NRR of  +0.181 against CSK's +0.087

Catch all the highlights from  RR vs DC here 

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.181
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 7 3 0 0 14 +0.087
Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.737
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 10 5 5 o 0 8 +0.549
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.013
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.470
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 10 2 7 0 0 6 -0.836

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 40(RR vs DC, David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 517 runs from nine matches at an average of 73.85 and a strike rate of 148.56

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 23 wickets from 11 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 15 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 11:30 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

