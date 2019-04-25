IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after RCB vs KXIP match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 17 runs in match 42 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,Bengaluru. The win helps RCB move up to seventh spot with eight points from 11 games.

KXIP who have 10 points from 11 games continue to remain in fifth spot on the table.

Catch all the highlights from RCB vs KXIP here.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.091 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.181 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 10 5 5 0 0 10 +0.654 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 11 5 6 o 0 10 -0.117 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.013 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.683 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.470

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 42 (RCB vs KXIP) , David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 574 runs from ten matches at an average of 71.75 and a strike rate of 146.05

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 23 wickets from 11 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 16 wickets.