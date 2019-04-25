App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 12:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after RCB vs KXIP match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 17 runs in match 42 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,Bengaluru. The win helps RCB move up to seventh spot with eight points from 11 games.

KXIP who have 10 points from 11 games continue to remain in fifth spot on the table.

Catch all the highlights from RCB vs KXIP here.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.091
 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.181
Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 10 5 5 0 0 10 +0.654
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 11 5 6 o 0 10 -0.117
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.013
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.683
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.470

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 42  (RCB vs KXIP) , David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 574 runs from ten matches at an average of 71.75  and a strike rate of 146.05

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 23 wickets from 11 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 16 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 12:15 am

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

