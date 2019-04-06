IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after RCB vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 17 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). The win takes KKR up to second spot on the points table with six points from four games.

RCB remain at the bottom of the table without any wins from their first five matche.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 4 3 1 0 0 6 -1.780 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.534 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.164 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 4 3 1 0 0 6 -0.084 Delhi Capitals (DC) 5 2 3 o 0 4 +0.029 Mumbai Indians (MI) 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.087 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.333 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 5 0 5 0 0 0 -1.616

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 17 (RCB vs KKR), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket against KKR to take his season tally to 9 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Imran Tahir who is second in the wicket takers list with 7 wickets.