App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 12:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after RCB vs KKR match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 17 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). The win takes KKR up to second spot on the points table with six points from four games.

RCB remain at the bottom of the table without any wins from their first five matche.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)  4 3 1 0 0 6 -1.780
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.534
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.164
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 4 3 1 0 0 6 -0.084
Delhi Capitals (DC) 5 2 3 o 0 4 +0.029
Mumbai Indians (MI) 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.087
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.333
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 5 0 5 0 0 0 -1.616

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

related news

After Match 17 (RCB vs KKR), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 254 runs from three matches at an average of 127.00 and a strike rate of 175.17.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket against KKR to take his season tally to 9 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Imran Tahir who is second in the wicket takers list with 7 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 12:04 am

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Once I am Out There, Anything's Possible: Russell

IPL 2019 | Kohli-AB Revive Magic of Long Standing Partnership

Snapshot: Russell's Blitzkrieg Leaves RCB in Tatters

IPL 2019 | Our Bowling in Last Four Overs Was Unacceptable: Kohli

IPL 2019 | 'Russell is Playing EA Cricket': Jamaican's Blitz Shocks Tw ...

IPL 2019 | Russell Firestorm Consigns RCB to Fifth Straight Defeat

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB to Declare Matric Result Today; Sit ...

Bihar Board to Declare BSEB Class 10 Matric Result Today at bsebintere ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB to Announce Matric Result Today at ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha polls: BJP has edge in Assam's tea belts as locals blame for ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth falters against Chen Long to lose ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman K ...

Happy Birthday Paul Rudd: Is the Clueless actor really turning 50? His ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Virat Kohli and de Villiers’ efforts go in vain ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic to now release on the first day of general e ...

Varun Dhawan reacts to reports of replacing Rajkummar Rao in Stree 2

Rahul Gandhi attends to injured journalist in Kerala, carries him to t ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra chills after an intense session ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.