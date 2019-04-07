IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after RCB vs DC match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered their sixth consecutive defeat in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when Delhi Capitals (DC) beat them by 4 wickets in match 20. The win propelled Delhi to fifth spot on the table with six points from six games.

Bangalore remain at the bottom of the pile without any points after six games.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5 4 1 0 0 8 +0.159 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 5 3 2 0 0 6 +1.000 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.534 Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.342 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 o 0 6 +0.131 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 5 3 2 0 0 6 -0.094 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.333 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 6 0 6 0 0 0 -1.453

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 20 (RCB vs DC), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 279 runs from five matches at an average of 69.75 and a strike rate of 158.52.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets against RCB to take his season tally to 11 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Yuzvendra Chahal who is second in the wicket takers list with 9 wickets.