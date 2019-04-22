App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 12:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after RCB vs CSK match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a run in match 39 of the 2019 Indian Premier League at M Chinaswamy stadium, Bangalore. Dhoni almost got CSK to a victory when he went on a rampage in the last over. The wins takes RCB's points tally to 6 for the season. CSK with 14 points are at the top of the points table.

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR ) by 9 wickets in match 38 of the IPL at the  Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium,Hyderabad. The win takes Hyderabad on the fourth  spot of the points table leaving Kolkata struggling at sixth position.

In next match Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals at their home ground in Rajasthan.

Catch all the highlights  from RCB vs CSK here

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101
Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357
Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.160
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.737
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 10 5 5 o 0 8 +0.549
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.013
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.474
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 10 2 7 0 0 6 -0.836

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 38 (SRH vs KKR), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 517 runs from nine matches at an average of 73.85 and a strike rate of 148.56

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 21 wickets from 10 games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has 15 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 11:55 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

