you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after MI vs RR match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off tight win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 27 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. RR now have four points from seven games so far and remain in seventh spot.

Mumbai who have eight points remain in third spot on the table..

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 7 6 1 0 0 12 +0.299
 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.434
Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.209
Delhi Capitals (DC) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.197
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 7 4 3 o 0 8 -0.057
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.810
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.587
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 6 0 6 0 0 0 -1.453

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 27 (MI vs RR), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 13 wickets from seven games. He is followed by Deepak Chahar who has 10 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

