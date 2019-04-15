App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 11:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after MI vs RCB match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mumbai Indians (MI) jumped to third in the points table with their fifth win of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by  5 wickets at Mumbai on April 15. RCB with just one win in 8 matches are at the foot of the table. The loss closes the doors of knock-offs qualification for RCB.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 7 1 0 0 14 +0.288
Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.418
Mumbai Indians (MI) 8 4 4 0 0 10 +0.244
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.350
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 8 4 4 o 0 8 -0.093
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.409
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.587
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 8 1 6 0 0 2 -1.114

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 31 (MI vs RCB), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 400 runs from seven matches at an average of 80.00 and a strike rate of 140.35.

related news

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 17 wickets from eight games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who also has 13 wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 11:39 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RCB Match at Wankhede: Mumbai Indians beat ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Exclusive: How Kalank killed an Avengers movie marathon for fans

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Exclusive: After Badlapur, Sriram Raghavan to reunite with Nawazuddin ...

Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Ishaan Khatter's bike towed from no parking zone, actor pays fine

WATCH | We Need Crucial Moments to go in Our Favour: Gopal

IPL 2019 | MI Openers Setup Easy Victory as RCB Slump to Seventh Defea ...

IPL 2019 | Twitter Celebrates Another Hardik Pandya Finish

In a First, Four Top Leaders to Stay Out of Crucial Phase II Campaigni ...

Snapshot: Pandya Powers Mumbai Home

Suffix 'Ex' Coming Soon For PM Modi: Ahmed Patel Predicts Poll Results

TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores to be Announced on Ap ...

TN HSC 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scores to be Released on ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Saini, Khaleel, Avesh & Chahar to Assist India in ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Fresh round of talks between AAP and Congress on ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with uneven gran ...

It's The Economy: Sharp fall in private sector investments, exports la ...

Mutual Fund investment gets cheaper. But is big always beautiful?

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

Congress opposes citizenship bill: Will Priyanka Gandhi's Silchar road ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Monsoon forecast: Will IMD’s prediction of normal rainfall be good e ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Formula 1 2019: Mercedes' record-equalling dominance, Ferrari's flawed ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.