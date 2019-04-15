IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after MI vs RCB match

Mumbai Indians (MI) jumped to third in the points table with their fifth win of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 5 wickets at Mumbai on April 15. RCB with just one win in 8 matches are at the foot of the table. The loss closes the doors of knock-offs qualification for RCB.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 7 1 0 0 14 +0.288 Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.418 Mumbai Indians (MI) 8 4 4 0 0 10 +0.244 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.350 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 8 4 4 o 0 8 -0.093 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.409 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.587 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 8 1 6 0 0 2 -1.114

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 31 (MI vs RCB), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 400 runs from seven matches at an average of 80.00 and a strike rate of 140.35.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 17 wickets from eight games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who also has 13 wickets.