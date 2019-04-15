IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after MI vs RCB match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Mumbai Indians (MI) jumped to third in the points table with their fifth win of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 5 wickets at Mumbai on April 15. RCB with just one win in 8 matches are at the foot of the table. The loss closes the doors of knock-offs qualification for RCB.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|+0.288
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|+0.418
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|+0.244
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|+0.350
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|8
|4
|4
|o
|0
|8
|-0.093
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|+0.409
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-0.587
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|8
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|-1.114
IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 31 (MI vs RCB), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 400 runs from seven matches at an average of 80.00 and a strike rate of 140.35.
IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:
