App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 12:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after MI vs KXIP match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off a thrilling victory off the very last ball against King XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 24 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium. The win takes Mumbai up to third spot on the table with eight points.

KXIP who also have eight points move down to fourth spot due to an inferior net run rate.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 6 5 1 0 0 10 +0.310
 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.614
Mumbai Indians (MI) 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.290
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.057
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 o 0 6 +0.810
Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.131
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.848
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 6 0 6 0 0 0 -1.453

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

related news

After Match 24 (MI vs KXIP), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 11 wickets from six games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has nine wickets.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 12:17 am

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Kieron Pollard overshadows Gaylestorm, KL Rahul, ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own albu ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker is a director with his armour on!

IPL 2019 | 'Mind-Blowing' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Awestruck by Wankhe ...

IPL 2019 | Captain Pollard Stars as Mumbai Edge Punjab in a Thriller

IPL 2019 | Hardik Pandya's Bowling a Concern Ahead of World Cup

Snapshot: Kieron Pollard Powers Mumbai to Victory

91 Constituencies to Vote Today in First Phase of Lok Sabha Polls, Min ...

Twin Telugu States Vote Today, Nizamabad Farmers May Steal the Show

Woman Alleges Rape by Rashtrapati Bhavan Employee

BSNL, MTNL Suffering Due to Decisions Taken Under UPA Regime: Telecom ...

EC Directs Producers not to Release Biopics on NTR and KCR

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Election Commission bans release of Narendra Modi biopic, says could d ...

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

Oil rallies as steep US gasoline stock draw overshadows crude build

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Everything you want to know about the first ever image of a black hole

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Singapore Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth falls short against Kento Momota; ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.