IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after MI vs KXIP match

Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off a thrilling victory off the very last ball against King XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 24 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium. The win takes Mumbai up to third spot on the table with eight points.

KXIP who also have eight points move down to fourth spot due to an inferior net run rate.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 6 5 1 0 0 10 +0.310 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.614 Mumbai Indians (MI) 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.290 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.057 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 o 0 6 +0.810 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.131 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.848 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 6 0 6 0 0 0 -1.453

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 24 (MI vs KXIP), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 11 wickets from six games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who has nine wickets.