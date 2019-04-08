IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KXIP vs SRH match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP ) returned to winning ways as it defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 wickets in a thrilling chase to move third in the points table. For SRH it is is two losses in two matches and they have slipped to fourth in the league standing with 6 points in 6 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the top of the table, while win less Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|+1.058
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|+0.159
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-0.061
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+0.810
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|5
|3
|2
|o
|0
|6
|+0.342
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+0.131
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|-0.848
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1.453
IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 22 (KXIP vs SRH), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36
IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:
Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets against RCB to take his season tally to 11 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Yuzvendra Chahal who is second in the wicket takers list with 9 wickets.In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here.