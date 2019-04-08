App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 11:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KXIP vs SRH match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP ) returned to winning ways as it defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 wickets in a thrilling chase to move third in the points table.  For SRH it is is two losses in two matches and they have slipped to fourth in the league standing with 6 points in 6 matches.  Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the top of the table, while win less Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)  5 4 1 0 0 8 +1.058
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5 4 1 0 0 8 +0.159
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 6 4 2 0 0 6 -0.061
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.810
Mumbai Indians (MI)   5 3 2 o 0 6 +0.342
Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.131
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.848
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 6 0 6 0 0 0 -1.453

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 22 (KXIP  vs SRH), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets against RCB to take his season tally to 11 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Yuzvendra Chahal who is second in the wicket takers list with 9 wickets.

First Published on Apr 8, 2019 11:40 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad

