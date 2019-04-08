IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KXIP vs SRH match

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP ) returned to winning ways as it defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 wickets in a thrilling chase to move third in the points table. For SRH it is is two losses in two matches and they have slipped to fourth in the league standing with 6 points in 6 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the top of the table, while win less Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 5 4 1 0 0 8 +1.058 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5 4 1 0 0 8 +0.159 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 6 4 2 0 0 6 -0.061 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.810 Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 3 2 o 0 6 +0.342 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.131 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.848 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 6 0 6 0 0 0 -1.453

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 22 (KXIP vs SRH), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets against RCB to take his season tally to 11 wickets. He has taken the IPL 2019 Purple Cap away from Yuzvendra Chahal who is second in the wicket takers list with 9 wickets.