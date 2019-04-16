App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 11:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KXIP vs RR match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) returned to winning ways as they registered a comfortable 12-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 32 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 16. The win takes Punjab to fourth on the points table with 10 points in 9 games. RR are languishing at seventh position managing just 2 wins from 8 games.

Next match is between table toppers Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 7 1 0 0 14 +0.288
Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.418
Mumbai Indians (MI) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.244
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.350
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.409
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 8 1 6 0 0 2 -1.114

Catch all the IPL 2019 and other cricket action, including live scores, ball-by-ball commentaries, news updates here.

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 32 ( KXIP vs RR), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 400 runs from seven matches at an average of 80.00 and a strike rate of 140.35.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 17 wickets from eight games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who also has 13 wickets.

First Published on Apr 16, 2019 11:40 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sunrisers Hyderabad #video

