IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KXIP vs RR match

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) returned to winning ways as they registered a comfortable 12-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 32 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 16. The win takes Punjab to fourth on the points table with 10 points in 9 games. RR are languishing at seventh position managing just 2 wins from 8 games.

Next match is between table toppers Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 7 1 0 0 14 +0.288 Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.418 Mumbai Indians (MI) 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.244 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 4 4 o 0 8 +0.350 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.409 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 8 1 6 0 0 2 -1.114

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 32 ( KXIP vs RR), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 400 runs from seven matches at an average of 80.00 and a strike rate of 140.35.

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 17 wickets from eight games. He is followed by Imran Tahir who also has 13 wickets.