IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KXIP vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won their first game of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Mohali in match 28 on April 13. RCB won by an 8-wicket margin to pick up their first points of the season. Punjab continue to occupy fifth spot on the table with eight points.

In the earlier game, Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off tight win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rajasthan now have four points from seven games so far and remain in seventh spot.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 7 6 1 0 0 12 +0.299 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.434 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.209 Delhi Capitals (DC) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.197 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 8 4 4 o 0 8 -0.093 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.810 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.587 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.202

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 28 (KXIP vs RCB), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 13 wickets from seven games. He is followed by Yuzvendra Chahal who has 11 wickets.