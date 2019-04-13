IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KXIP vs RCB match

The points table for the IPL 2019 will be updated after each match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won their first game of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Mohali in match 28 on April 13. RCB won by an 8-wicket margin to pick up their first points of the season. Punjab continue to occupy fifth spot on the table with eight points.
In the earlier game, Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off tight win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rajasthan now have four points from seven games so far and remain in seventh spot.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|+0.299
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.434
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.209
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.197
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|8
|4
|4
|o
|0
|8
|-0.093
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+0.810
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-0.587
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|-1.202
IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 28 (KXIP vs RCB), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36
In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.
IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:
Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 13 wickets from seven games. He is followed by Yuzvendra Chahal who has 11 wickets.In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here.