IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KKR vs DC match

Delhi Capitals (DC) pulled off comfortable win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 26 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The win helps Delhi move up to fourth spot on the points table.
Kolkata remain in second spot on the table with eight points from seven games.Below is the updated IPL 2019 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|+0.299
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.434
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+0.290
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.197
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|7
|4
|3
|o
|0
|8
|-0.057
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+0.810
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|-0.725
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1.453
IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:
After Match 26 (KKR vs DC), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36
In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here.
IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:
Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 13 wickets from seven games. He is followed by Deepak Chahar who has 10 wickets.