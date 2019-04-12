IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders: Updated after KKR vs DC match

Delhi Capitals (DC) pulled off comfortable win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 26 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The win helps Delhi move up to fourth spot on the points table.

Kolkata remain in second spot on the table with eight points from seven games.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 7 6 1 0 0 12 +0.299 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.434 Mumbai Indians (MI) 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.290 Delhi Capitals (DC) 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.197 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 7 4 3 o 0 8 -0.057 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.810 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 6 1 5 0 0 2 -0.725 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 6 0 6 0 0 0 -1.453

IPL 2019 Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 26 (KKR vs DC), David Warner (SRH) remains at the top of the run-scorers charts taking the Orange Cap in IPL 2019 with 349 runs from six matches at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36

IPL 2019 Purple Cap Holder:

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the IPL 2019 Purple Cap with 13 wickets from seven games. He is followed by Deepak Chahar who has 10 wickets.